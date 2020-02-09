Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 22 versus Pelicans
Warren (concussion) turned in 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Pelicans.
Warren returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a concussion. He struggled from the charity stripe and committed five fouls, but overall it was a solid showing which Warren will look to build on heading into Monday's matchup versus the Nets.
