Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 22 versus Pelicans

Warren (concussion) turned in 22 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Warren returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a concussion. He struggled from the charity stripe and committed five fouls, but overall it was a solid showing which Warren will look to build on heading into Monday's matchup versus the Nets.