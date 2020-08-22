Warren supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 loss to the Heat.

Warren continues to make an impact on both ends, having accrued four steals in Tuesday's Game 1. He has earned no less than 38 minutes in any of the first three games of this playoff series, and Warren will almost certainly receive heavy minutes once again during Monday's Game 4.