Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 24 on 15 field goal attempts

Warren went for 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.

Warren has scored at least 23 points in four of the last six tilts while making at least 55.6 percent of his field goal attempts in five of the games during that same stretch. He's shooting over 50.0 percent from the field and over 40.0 percent from beyond the arc and helping the Pacers solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference through the first quarter of 2019-20.