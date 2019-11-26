Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 26 in Monday's win

Warren turned in 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Warren was phenomenal, scoring at least 20 points for the sixth time through 16 appearances this season. However, this is his first time reaching that mark since Nov. 12, plus he struggled through two and eight-point outings over the previous four matchups. Warren can be pretty hit-or-miss since most of his value is tied up in scoring and Indiana's offense has a lot of mouths to feed, which will only be further complicated by the somewhat imminent return of Victor Oladipo (knee).