Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 26 in Monday's win
Warren turned in 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Warren was phenomenal, scoring at least 20 points for the sixth time through 16 appearances this season. However, this is his first time reaching that mark since Nov. 12, plus he struggled through two and eight-point outings over the previous four matchups. Warren can be pretty hit-or-miss since most of his value is tied up in scoring and Indiana's offense has a lot of mouths to feed, which will only be further complicated by the somewhat imminent return of Victor Oladipo (knee).
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Puts game on ice in third quarter•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Pours in team-high 33 in OT loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 26 in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Delivers a dud in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...