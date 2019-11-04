Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 26 in Sunday's win
Warren went off for 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Bulls.
Warren finished with game highs in scoring and minutes and was on fire offensively, doing most of his work inside the arc while chipping in across every category but blocks. Given that he struggled so badly in Friday's contest versus the Cavaliers, it's encouraging to see him bounce back in a big way, plus the team needed it with Victor Oladipo (knee), Myles Turner (ankle), and Domantas Sabonis (calf) all sidelined. It doesn't sound as though Sabonis will be sidelined for long, but Warren will likely remain one of the top options offensively at least until Oladipo returns.
