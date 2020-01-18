Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 28 in Friday's victory
Warren went off for 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Warren was extremely efficient as a scorer while pouring in at least 20 for the 19th time through 42 games. The 26-year-old forward continues to showcase solid production and percentages, though he's still fairly limited beyond the points column.
