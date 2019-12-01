Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 29 in loss

Warren put up 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Although he's seeing a couple more minutes per game this season compared to his last season in Phoenix, Warren's value has dropped off a bit. The 26-year old shot a blistering 42.8 percent from three last year, but has fallen back to earth since the start of this season, averaging 38.6 percent. It's encouraging to see Warren hit all four of his three-point attempts in this one. Before this outing, the sixth-year man's three-point percentage was at 34 percent. Look for him to try to stay hot against the Grizzlies on Monday.