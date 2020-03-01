Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 30 points

Warren exploded for 30 points (14-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win at Cleveland.

Warren missed three games at the beginning of the month, but he has been one of the Pacers' biggest scoring threats of late. He should be considered as the team's second-best scoring alternative behind Domantas Sabonis, but he's been very effective on the offensive end of the court. Warren ended February averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 61.5 percent from the field in eight February outings.