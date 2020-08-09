Warren went off for 39 points (15-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Warren was once again unstoppable offensively, draining the game-clinching three-pointer as well as just about everything else he tossed up. He has taken his game to a new level in the bubble, stepping up in the absence of Domantas Sabonis (foot) and thriving at the power forward position, as the Pacers have opted for smaller lineups with improved floor spacing. Warren can likely be expected to stay aggressive during Monday's matchup versus the Heat.