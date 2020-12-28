Warren posted 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 win over the Celtics.

Warren has responded well since turning in a clunker (five points on 2-for-8 shooting in 23 minutes) in Wednesday's season-opening win over the Knicks. In the two games since, he's combined for 40 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. The fact that Warren played both ends of the Pacers' back-to-back set -- including big minutes Sunday -- is a reassuring sign of his health after the forward was battling plantar fasciitis heading into the season opener.