Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 17 points in win
Warren totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over the Bulls.
Warren led the Pacers in scoring Friday, dropping 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. This could be the tale of the tape for Warren who is set to be the starting small forward come opening night. He should be a decent source of points but typically fails to produce in the other areas. His perimeter scoring took a giant leap last season and the hope is that trend will continue. He is fine to roster in standard formats as long as you don't have to spend a mid-round pick on him.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.