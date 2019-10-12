Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores team-high 17 points in win

Warren totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over the Bulls.

Warren led the Pacers in scoring Friday, dropping 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. This could be the tale of the tape for Warren who is set to be the starting small forward come opening night. He should be a decent source of points but typically fails to produce in the other areas. His perimeter scoring took a giant leap last season and the hope is that trend will continue. He is fine to roster in standard formats as long as you don't have to spend a mid-round pick on him.