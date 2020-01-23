Pacers' T.J. Warren: Serves up revenge

Warren scored 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-4 FT), while tacking on three rebounds, three steals and a block in 30 minutes during the Pacers' 112-87 win over the Suns on Wednesday night.

After spending his first five seasons in Phoenix, Warren played at Talking Stick Resort Arena on the road for the first time. The 25 points were a game-high and he was active defensively, including a great block from behind on Devin Booker. Warren was traded to the Pacers for cash last offseason. He has since become a big piece of Indiana's rotation. It will be interesting to see how the return of Victor Oladipo (quad) shakes up the lineup.