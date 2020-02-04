Play

Pacers' T.J. Warren: Sitting Wednesday

Warren (concussion) will not play Wednesday against the Raptors, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Warren was able to go through some drills at practice Tuesday, but he remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be held out of a second straight game Wednesday. Aaron Holiday got the start in Warren's place on Monday night against Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories