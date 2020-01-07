Pacers' T.J. Warren: Stuns Hornets with huge second half
Warren recorded 36 points (15-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five boards, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes Monday in a 115-104 win over the Hornets.
Warren established a new season high in scoring and did the bulk of his damage in the second half, pouring in 30 of his points after the intermission. The forward has now reached the 20-point mark six times in the Pacers' last nine games while knocking down 52.9 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his attempts from three-point range over that span.
