Warren tallied 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of Monday's 99-87 loss to Miami.

Warren put up at least 21 points in three of the four series games and averaged an even 20.0 points in that span. He also accrued 25 total rebounds for an average of 6.3 per game. Both numbers were better than his regular-season pace.