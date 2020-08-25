Warren tallied 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of Monday's 99-87 loss to Miami.
Warren put up at least 21 points in three of the four series games and averaged an even 20.0 points in that span. He also accrued 25 total rebounds for an average of 6.3 per game. Both numbers were better than his regular-season pace.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 23, swipes five•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Goes for 22 points in playoff loss•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Cleared to play Game 1•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Remains questionable for Game 1•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Participates in practice•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Named to All-Bubble First Team•