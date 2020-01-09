Pacers' T.J. Warren: Tossed from Wednesday's game

Warren supplied three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes before he was ejected from Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.

Warren was tossed from the game in the third quarter following an altercation with the Heat's Jimmy Butler. Before the ejection, Warren was on his way to one of his poorer games in a while, as he had averaged 22.0 points (on 54.2 percent shooting from the field) to go with 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 triples over the prior seven contests. He'll likely bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing showing to some extent, but his overall fantasy value looks destined to take a hit when Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Victor Oladipo (knee) eventually return from their respective injuries.