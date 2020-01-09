Pacers' T.J. Warren: Tossed from Wednesday's game
Warren supplied three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes before he was ejected from Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.
Warren was tossed from the game in the third quarter following an altercation with the Heat's Jimmy Butler. Before the ejection, Warren was on his way to one of his poorer games in a while, as he had averaged 22.0 points (on 54.2 percent shooting from the field) to go with 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 triples over the prior seven contests. He'll likely bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing showing to some extent, but his overall fantasy value looks destined to take a hit when Malcolm Brogdon (back) and Victor Oladipo (knee) eventually return from their respective injuries.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Stuns Hornets with huge second half•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Scores 17 points against Hawks•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Efficient performance Tuesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: All-around performance in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Off night versus Bucks•
-
Pacers' T.J. Warren: Leads way with 23 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...