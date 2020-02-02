Pacers' T.J. Warren: Unavailable Monday
Warren won't play in Monday's contest against Dallas due to a concussion.
Warren was an early exit during Saturday's contest against the Knicks after suffering what appeared to be a head injury. That is indeed the case, as the forward has officially sustained a concussion. It's likely, unfortunately, that Warren may need to miss a few more contests to fully recover from his concussion. Nevertheless, Justin Holiday and Dough McDermott will presumably see increased run for as long as Warren is held sidelined.
