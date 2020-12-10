Warren was diagnosed with right foot plantar fasciitis Thursday and is deemed week-to-week.

This is a significant hit for the Pacers, as Warren scored 19.8 points per game on 53.6 percent shooting last season and was one of the best performers in the NBA bubble. However, he has an extensive injury history -- playing just 328 games in his six seasons -- and was surprisingly healthy last year. While he recovers, more minutes will be available for Justin Holiday, Doug McDemott and possibly Aaron Holiday if Victor Oladipo plays more small forward.