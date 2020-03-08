Pacers' T.J. Warren: Will play Sunday
Warren (leg) will be available for Sunday's game against the Mavs, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Warren missed Friday's game against Chicago due to a laceration on his lower-leg, but he'll return to action Sunday as the Pacers seek a second straight win. In his last game against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Warren went for 18 points in 33 minutes.
