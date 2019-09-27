Pacers' T.J. Warren: Will start at small forward

Warren will start at small forward this season, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

As expected, coach Nate McMillan will start the Warren, who was a key offseason acquisition for the Pacers. While Warren has had a tough time staying healthy, he made significant strides as a three-point shooter last year. It remains to be seen if that will stick, but at the very least, Warren should be able to provide a scoring punch for a team that will be without Victor Oladipo (quad) likely until December.