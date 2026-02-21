Peter notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 131-118 loss to the Wizards.

Peter scored double digits for the third straight game, while also recording a career-high four steals. As Indiana continues to shuffle its rotation on a nightly basis, it appears as though Peter is currently in favor. However, keeping in mind that he is on a two-way contract, fantasy managers need to be prepared for random absences moving forward.