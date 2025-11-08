site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pacers-taelon-peter-downgraded-to-questionable | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Downgraded to questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peter (groin) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Peter is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him sidelined. If he's ruled out, the next chance for him to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Warriors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories