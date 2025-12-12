Peter logged 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Noblesville Bloom's 118-98 win over the Herd.

Peter was dominant in the victory, as his 24 points both led the team and served as a new season-high total for the 23-year-old. The two-way player has appeared in 15 games with the Pacers so far this season, and he should continue to split his time between the NBA and the G League.