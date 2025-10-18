Peter tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 133-104 preseason loss to the Spurs on Friday.

Peter put together a nice stat line in Friday's preseason finale, as he led the bench in assists while finishing second in scoring among Indiana reserves behind Cameron Payne (10). Peter has scored at least nine points in three of four preseason games, but with the Pacers flushed with depth in the backcourt, the rookie second-rounder will likely see most of his playing time during the 2025-26 campaign in the G League.