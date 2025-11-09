Peter (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Peter was available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets but didn't see the floor and is questionable for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday due to right groin soreness. The guard has appeared in six games this season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist in 9.7 minutes per contest, so his potential absence shouldn't have much impact on the Pacers' rotation.