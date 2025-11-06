Peter provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Nets.

With the Pacers incredibly thin at point guard, Peter found himself in the rotation backing up Ben Sheppard. While he is not expected to last in the rotation when the roster gets healthier, Peter will likely continue to get minutes until one of Quenton Jackson (hamstring) or Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) returns.