Peter accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

With T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Kam Jones (back) and Quenton Jackson (hamstring) sidelined, Peter, a rookie second-round pick, was part of Indiana's rotation during the regular-season opener. The per-minute production wasn't there, but it was encouraging to see the youngster gain the trust of head coach Rick Carlisle, especially against the defending champs. Peter could see more usage if Andrew Nembhard, who left this game with a shoulder injury, joins the aforementioned trio on the short-term injury list.