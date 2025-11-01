Peter (groin) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Golden State.

Peter continues to work through a lingering groin strain that caused him to miss two games, though he was cleared to play Friday against the Hawks and finished with three points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one turnover over eight minutes. Assuming he's cleared to play, the rookie second-rounder will continue to have a role off the bench due to the absences of T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Andrew Nembhard (shoulder).