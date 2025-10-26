default-cbs-image
Peter (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Peter will not suit up for the Pacers due to a groin injury he suffered Saturday against Memphis. With the second-round pick out, RayJ Dennis and Quenton Jackson (hamstring) are candidates for increased playing time.

