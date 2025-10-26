Pacers' Taelon Peter: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peter (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.
Peter will not suit up for the Pacers due to a groin injury he suffered Saturday against Memphis. With the second-round pick out, RayJ Dennis and Quenton Jackson (hamstring) are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Won't return Saturday•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Plays 17 minutes in NBA debut•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Fills box score in preseason loss•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Inks two-way deal with Indiana•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Heading to Indiana•