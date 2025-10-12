Peter notched 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 116-101 preseason win over the Thunder.

Peter made the most of his opportunity off the bench, and he finished with the second-most minutes played in this game behind Jarace Walker's 31. Peter was selected No. 54 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Liberty and is vying for a roster spot ahead of Opening Night, though as a two-way player, he might be ticketed to open the campaign in the G League with the Noblesville Boom.