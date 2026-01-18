Peter posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two assists over 17 minutes during Saturday's 121-78 loss to the Pistons.

With the Pacers shorthanded in the second leg of their back-to-back set, Peter saw the court for just the second time this month and logged double-digit minutes for the first time since Nov. 15. The two-way player struggled with efficiency on the offensive end, though he tallied a team- and career-high three steals.