Pacers' Taelon Peter: Unlikely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peter (groin) has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Peter is in danger of missing a second straight game due to a groin strain. If he's unable to play, the next opportunity to return to the floor will be Friday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Won't return Saturday•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Plays 17 minutes in NBA debut•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Fills box score in preseason loss•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Inks two-way deal with Indiana•