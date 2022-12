Taylor recorded 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 134-96 win over Santa Cruz in the G League Showcase.

Taylor made his first G League appearance since Nov. 22 and just his third of the season. Across those games, the 23-year-old is averaging 29.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in 30.2 minutes.