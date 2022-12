Taylor posted 46 points (20-24 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Showcase.

Taylor couldn't be stopped as he put up another ridiculous stat line during the G League Showcase. Across four appearances with the Mad Ants, the 23-year-old big man has averaged 33.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.