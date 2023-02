The Pacers assigned Taylor to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Monday.

Taylor has played just five minutes total over Indiana's last four games, so he'll head to the G League to get some meaningful playing time. Over his four appearances with Fort Wayne this season, Taylor has averaged 33.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per contest.