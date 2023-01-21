Taylor posted four points (2-2 FG) and three rebounds over 16 minutes during Friday's 134-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Taylor played at least 16 minutes for the second straight game, partly due to the fact that the Pacers were blown out yet again. Having now lost six consecutive games, their early-season promise is now a thing of the past. Taylor has been in and out of the rotation all season, and so while the past two games have been encouraging, there is very little to see in terms of fantasy upside.