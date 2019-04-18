Pacers' Thaddeus Young: All-around line in loss

Young generated 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Young posted a strong all-around line, managing to contribute across every category and refraining from turning the ball over. Despite his solid play, the Pacers dropped Game 2 to the Celtics after a fourth-quarter collapse. With the starting lineup struggling to generate points, Young may be called upon to play a larger offensive role in Friday's match.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...