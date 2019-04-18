Pacers' Thaddeus Young: All-around line in loss
Young generated 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.
Young posted a strong all-around line, managing to contribute across every category and refraining from turning the ball over. Despite his solid play, the Pacers dropped Game 2 to the Celtics after a fourth-quarter collapse. With the starting lineup struggling to generate points, Young may be called upon to play a larger offensive role in Friday's match.
