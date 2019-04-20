Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Almost double-doubles in loss

Young ended with 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to the Celtics.

Young fell just one rebound short of a double-double in Friday's loss, putting up a line almost exactly the same as the previous game Wednesday. The Pacers continue to struggle on the offensive end, scoring just 12 points across the entire third quarter. Young has had a nice season in both fantasy and reality after there had been early season fears surrounding his exact role. The Pacers will be hoping a number of players can step up Sunday as they attempt to force the series back to Boston for Game 5.