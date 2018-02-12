Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another double-double in Sunday's win

Young scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 win over the Knicks.

It's his second straight double-double and fifth of the season. Young's production has been inconsistent lately -- he's scored in double digits in only three of five February games so far -- but with the Pacers winning, the veteran forward's role and minutes aren't in any jeopardy even if he continues to have occasional misfires.