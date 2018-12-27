Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another efficient night

Young tallied 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 win over the Hawks.

At least during December, Young has resembled the fantasy stud he used to be for Brooklyn in 2015-16. The power forward is averaging 15.8 points (on 54.9 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 treys and 1.5 steals in 32.8 minutes per game over 13 appearances on the month. Even Victor Oladipo's return Dec. 12 following an 11-game absence hasn't derailed Young, who has turned in four 20-plus-point performances in eight contests since that time.