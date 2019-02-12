Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another well-rounded line in win

Young finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Hornets.

Young is averaging 4.6 assists across the last nine games to go along with his usual solid production in scoring, rebounding, and steals. With Victor Oladipo (knee) sidelined for the season the Pacers have done their best to collectively make up for the absence of their top player, and Young has been a big part of that.