Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Available to play Sunday

Young (knee) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Nets.

Young surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a sore knee Sunday, but he hadn't missed any previous time before it and it's reportedly just a minor issue. For that reason, Young is going to attempt to play through it, though it certainly makes him a risky DFS play for Sunday's slate. Look for Young to take on his normal role in the starting lineup, but the Pacers could monitor his minutes closely.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories