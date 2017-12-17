Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Available to play Sunday
Young (knee) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Nets.
Young surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a sore knee Sunday, but he hadn't missed any previous time before it and it's reportedly just a minor issue. For that reason, Young is going to attempt to play through it, though it certainly makes him a risky DFS play for Sunday's slate. Look for Young to take on his normal role in the starting lineup, but the Pacers could monitor his minutes closely.
