Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Big double-double in loss
Young finished with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Young came away with double-digit totals in points and rebounds in Thursday's loss, but the four assists were his most noteworthy stat of the night. He's now recorded at least 11 points, seven boards and four assists in three straight games, despite a season-average of only 1.9 assists per game.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Records team-high 13 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Explodes for big double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Drops team-high 27 points•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Swipes four steals in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Nears double-double•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...