Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Big double-double in loss

Young finished with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 31 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Young came away with double-digit totals in points and rebounds in Thursday's loss, but the four assists were his most noteworthy stat of the night. He's now recorded at least 11 points, seven boards and four assists in three straight games, despite a season-average of only 1.9 assists per game.