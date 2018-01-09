Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Bounces back Monday
Young finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist but five turnovers across 31 minutes during Monday's 109-96 win over the Bucks.
Prior to Monday's effort, Young had been slumping for nearly a month, averaging 7.1 points (41.3 percent from the field), 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 28.8 minutes per contest over the previous 11 games. Much of that was the result of him taking just 7.3 shots per game, compared to his season average of 10.7 attempts per contest. His anticipated role has somewhat fallen by the wayside with Domantas Sabonis playing better than expected, posting 13.0 points (53.1 percent from the field), 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 block across 24.6 minutes per game across that 11-game stretch. The situation is certainly worth monitoring, as Young is a relatively highly owned fantasy player.
