Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Bounces back on scoreboard

Young supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Young stepped up offensively after a pair of sub-par efforts versus the Trail Blazers and Clippers, respectively. The difference primarily lay in Young upping his overall usage, as he was back to taking double-digit shot attempts Thursday. The veteran's rebounding production has helped offset some of the fluctuations in his scoring, as he's hauled in at least seven rebounds in four straight. Young should remain a solid source of production in multiple categories throughout the fantasy postseason.