Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Chips in 10 points Tuesday
Young registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.
Although Young didn't contribute his normal amount on the offensive end Tuesday night, he made up for it by swiping three passes and making his own opportunities on the fast break. Young remains a versatile athlete that has a sound role alongside center Myles Turner in the frontcourt.
