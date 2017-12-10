Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Cleared to play Sunday
Young (thigh) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Young's injury was listed as a sore thigh, so it was never expected to be anything serious. He'll take on his typical role in the starting lineup at power forward Sunday and the Pacers haven't announced any sort of restrictions. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him against an injury-depleted Nuggets frontcourt.
