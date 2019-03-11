Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Close to double-double

Young finished with nine points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes Sunday against Philadelphia.

Young fell just one point and rebound short of a double-double in a 106-89 loss for the Pacers. They've now dropped three of their previous five contests, although Young has finished with 10 or more points in four of those matchups. He should continue to be a solid source of rebounds moving forwards.