Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues resurgence in victory
Young had 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-96 victory over the Hornets.
Young has turned his season around over the last three weeks, having scored in double figures in 12 straight games. Across that same period, he has averaged 1.5 steals to go along with 5.9 rebounds. After a hot start, he went through a rough period and was dropped in many leagues. If you managed to hold onto him then you are reaping the benefits as he is the 48th ranked player across those three weeks.
