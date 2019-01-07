Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Continues strong form despite loss
Young totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Toronto.
Young has been one of the more consistent players for the Pacers over the past month and that form was on show again Sunday. He has scored in double-figures in all but one of his last 15 games while also averaging 1.9 steals and 7.2 rebounds. He is the 35th ranked player in that time and if you are unsure about his ability to maintain this level, the time to sell-high could be right now.
